Probe ordered into video shooting at prohibited zones

With a purported video of three actors of Odia film industry and daughter of an Odisha minister at a restricted zone of Hirakud Dam going viral on social media, the police has launched a probe into the matter.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh has sought a report from the Burla Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra in this connection.

The purported video shot at the restricted area showed actors Prakruti Mishra, Elina Samantray and Lovina Nayak enjoying with the daughter of state Health Minister N K Das. Photography is strictly prohibited at the restricted zone of Hirakud Dam.

As the security of the reservoir and the dam across river Mahanadi is looked after by the Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF) since April 2018, the in-charge of the dam's security has also been asked to look into the matter and check the veracity of the video.

After obtaining their report, action will be taken as per law, according to a press release issued by Sambalpur district police.

"An inquiry has been launched and all possible angles will be investigated," Mohapatra said.