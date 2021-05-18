Professor arrested after minor who alleged sexual abuse dies by suicide in Assam

An assistant professor of a college in western Assam's Chirang district was arrested after a 14-year-old girl died by suicide in his house.

The girl had sent a WhatsApp message to her friend alleging that she was sexually assaulted.

The accused, Prabin Narzary, an assistant professor of Bengtol College was arrested on Tuesday and was remanded to three days of police custody for a thorough interrogation.

A statement issued by Assam police on Tuesday said a police team stepped in after Narzary and his family members tried to perform her last rites on Monday without informing them about the suicide.

"During the preliminary enquiry, it came to light that the minor girl was staying in the house of the assistant professor for the purpose of study for more than a year. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination to Barpeta Medical College. Again, one credible information received that the victim had sent a WhatsApp message to one of her friends informing that she was subjected to sexual assault and didn't want to live anymore," said the police statement.

A case has been registered at Runikhata police station under Section 376 (3), 201, 306 IPC and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.