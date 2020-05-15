Prohibitory orders withdrawn in clash-hit Hooghly dist of West Bengal, Internet partially restored

The administration in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday withdrew the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the clash-hit areas of Telinipara, Chandannagar and Sreerampore after the situation there improved considerably, a senior police officer said.

Internet services have also been restored in parts of the district, he said.

"There has been no report of violence in the district since Thursday. We have revoked (prohibitory orders under) section 144 of the CrPc as the situation has improved. Internet services have been partially restored," Chandannagar Police Commissioner Humayun Kabir told PTI.

Devotees offered the Friday namaz in the district, maintaining lockdown protocol, he said.

"A few shops and marketplaces resumed business in the morning, adhering to social-distancing norms," Kabir said.

Police, however, would continue to patrol the Telinipara area, the epicentre of the clashes, he added.

A senior district official said Internet services would be restored phase-wise in the remaining areas.

"Earlier, it was decided that the Internet suspension would continue till May 17, but now, after evaluating the situation, we allowed its restoration in certain areas. We will soon take a call on phase-wise restoration of Internet services in other parts of the district," the official said.

Clashes had erupted in the Telinipara area last week after members of a community were allegedly taunted and addressed as "corona" by a handful of people belonging to another group.

Bombs were hurled and shops ransacked in Telinipara and its adjoining Chandannagar and Sreerampore areas, following which police lathicharged the trouble-mongers to bring the situation under control. At least 129 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had last week said no one involved in the clashes would be spared and stern action would be taken against the guilty.