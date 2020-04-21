Protest from home calls for more steps to stem COVID-19, people's woes

Work from home has become a schedule for many due to the country-wide lockdown and the fear of Coronavirus infection.

On Tuesday, protests, which are normally staged on the streets was also done from homes in Assam.

Members of at least five organisations affiliated with the Left parties staged protests from inside their homes with demands for more steps to stem the spread of Coronavirus and reduce people's woes.

The protesters with placards in their hands posted photographs of their protests in social media platforms and sent a memorandum to Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal through e-mail.

They demanded the state government to increase the number of tests to detect coronavirus quickly, introduce universal ration for all during the lockdown, provide Rs. 7,500 to bank accounts of all who do not come under income tax ambit, Rs. 5,000 to all working in the unorganised sector, steps to stop job and wage cuts, the release of salaries to the teachers in private schools, provide textbooks to students and measures to help the farmers, who lost their crops due to the lockdown, besides others.

"Bhasan nehi, rashan do (not just speeches, give ration," read one of the placards held by an elderly woman, which was posted in various social media platforms.

The protest was staged across Assam by members of CITU, DYFI, SFI, All India Democratic Women Union and others.

"We have always staged protests on the streets. But today we decided to do so from home in order to maintain the social distancing norms and at the same time maintain the safety of all of us," said a joint statement issued by the organisations.