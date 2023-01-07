Protest in Kolkata against Narayanpur church vandalism

Representatives and religious leaders from the Christian community gathered in Kolkata on Saturday to protest the recent violent incidents in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect Christians.

The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba, a state-level forum that claims collective representation of the community, gathered as a group at the Esplanade, with members raising placards to draw public attention to their grievances.

"Those who are targeting Christians on the ground are not always the main culprits. They are just human robots working under the command of other mastermind organisations," Herod Mullick, state working president, and other Pariseba representatives said in a joint press statement.

The forum alleged that the nature of the vandalism in Narayanpur church "is the manifestation of the evil hearts of the masterminds". "The puppets are being booked while the masterminds are going scot-free everywhere," it added.

The forum has appealed to the prime minister "to assure the protection of life and property of the Christian community across the country", and has demanded that those responsible for the incident be immediately identified and banned, and that damages suffered by Christians be fully compensated.

Meanwhile, the tribal wing of Pariseba has planned a state-level 'Walk of Peace and Harmony' on March 6 in Kolkata.