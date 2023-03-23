Protesting Bengal govt employees to write emails to President, CM, plan dharna at Jantar Mantar

The Bengal chief minister has clarified that offering a further enhanced dearness allowance to its employees is not feasible. The section of protesting employees – with a consistent dharna in the heart of Kolkata – seemingly, is undeterred. After holding a strike, and resorting to ‘digital non-cooperation’, where official messenger groups were quitted besides other measures, employees are now gearing up to send emails to the President of India, and the chief minister of the state.

The Sangrami Joutha Mancha, a joint platform of around 60 unions and associations, has said that protesting employees will send emails to the President on March 26, and to the chief minister on March 27.

Following the action, the Mancha associates will be on Twitter on the 29th, and 30th of March to reach out to larger sections with their demands. This will be in addition to the distribution of leaflets among the common citizens in Kolkata.

A representative of the Mancha said that two rallies will also be organised on March 30, which will begin from Howrah, and Sealdah (localities that also have railway stations). “We are also planning a two-day protest dharna at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi during 10-11 April,” the representative said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool too has announced a dharna on March 29, 30 to highlight the freeze of central funds – including for the 100-day rural job scheme which will have the participation of the party chief, Mamata Banerjee.