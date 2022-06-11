Protests erupt in Kolkata over remarks on Prophet Mohammed

Protests over controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammed by the two (now suspended) BJP leaders triggered violent mob reaction in parts of Howrah district, adjoining Kolkata in West Bengal, with agitators turning violent in several pockets. Internet service in the district has been suspended till 6am on Monday.

Protestors blocked railway tracks and roads at different places, turned violent and clashed with police at Uluberia, Panchla, and Dhulagarh. In Uluberia, a police kiosk was burnt, according to preliminary information. Tyres were also burnt during the protest at at least two places.

Train services operational through the district have also been affected consequent to agitation at Chengail and Fuleswar stations, and at Santragachi level crossing.

Six trains scheduled on Friday, including Howrah-Tatanagar Steel Express and Shalimar-Puri Express were cancelled. Four trains on Saturday also stand cancelled. Besides, EMU local trains, mail and express trains were also affected. The train services are expected to restore gradually, with agitation withdrawn.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition in state assembly, stated in a tweet: "BJP party offices of Howrah Rural & Uluberia organisational districts and Raghudebpur have been either vandalised or set on fire...." Adhikari alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated and blamed police.

Appealing for peace, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sought an update from state chief secretary on the state's worsening law and order situation.

On Thursday, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had condemned the 'hatespeech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders', seeking arrest of accused leaders. Banerjee had appealed all sections to maintain peace.