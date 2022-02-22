Protests over alleged ‘murder’ of student leader cripples parts of Kolkata

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe student-leader Anis Khan’s alleged ‘murder’, students of Aliah University, a state university, took to the streets that left major roads choked in central Kolkata for many hours on Tuesday.

The university students, demanding action against the culprits responsible for the death, wanted to march from their city campus to Writers’ Buildings, the erstwhile state secretariat, but were stopped midway by police. Students of Presidency University, and Jadavpur University also protested in their campuses.

Meanwhile, senior police officers of the SIT visited the Anis’ house, at Amta, around 50 km from Kolkata, in the adjoining district of Howrah. Three police officers have been suspended for negligence in duty.

Anis, late on Friday night, was visited by four unidentified persons who claimed to be policemen. Initial claims from the family allege that he was pushed-off from an upper floor of his house. Anis, a student activist, had studied at Aliah University.

Several student bodies - including Students’ Federation of India and Chhatra Parishad - have already come forward and protested in Kolkata on Monday. A section of politicians too have demanded justice. Following the furore, Mamata announced a SIT that’s to submit a report in 15 days after investigation is completed. The chief minister has promised justice to the family.

