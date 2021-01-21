Proud of Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, they have come a long way, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday extended greetings on the statehood day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya, saying the three states have come a long way since their formation, making India proud in every field.
Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur became full-fledged states on this day in 1972.
"Blessed with unparalleled natural beauty, diverse vibrant cultures & people with a unique outlook towards life, these North-Eastern states have retained their special place in India, and have shown the way to the rest of the country through their natural diet & healthy lifestyle," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.
The three states have come a long way since their state formation, making India proud in every field. I am sure they will continue their journey of progress in the years to come.
I convey my heartiest greetings on their special day. #Meghalaya #Manipur #Tripura #StatehoodDay
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 21, 2021
The three states, the vice president said, have come a long way since their state formation, making India proud in every field.
"I am sure they will continue their journey of progress in the years to come. I convey my heartiest greetings on their special day," he said.
