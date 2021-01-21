Proud of Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur: Venkaiah Naidu

Proud of Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, they have come a long way, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur became full-fledged states on this day in 1972

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 21 2021, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 12:32 ist
India Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday extended greetings on the statehood day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya, saying the three states have come a long way since their formation, making India proud in every field.

Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur became full-fledged states on this day in 1972.

"Blessed with unparalleled natural beauty, diverse vibrant cultures & people with a unique outlook towards life, these North-Eastern states have retained their special place in India, and have shown the way to the rest of the country through their natural diet & healthy lifestyle," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The three states, the vice president said, have come a long way since their state formation, making India proud in every field.

"I am sure they will continue their journey of progress in the years to come. I convey my heartiest greetings on their special day," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Meghalaya
Manipur
Tripura
M Venkaiah Naidu

What's Brewing

The Lead: Karnataka's Defining Moments — Women & rights

The Lead: Karnataka's Defining Moments — Women & rights

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

In Pics | US President Joe Biden's Inauguration

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Gap between Karnataka’s SDG plan and decision-making

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

Trump wrote a 'very generous letter,' says Biden

DH Toon | 'Shun hesitancy, accept Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | 'Shun hesitancy, accept Covid-19 vaccine'

A test of character Team India won

A test of character Team India won

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

Greta wishes 'old man' Trump a 'wonderful future'

 