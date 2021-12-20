Provide details on Pegasus inquiry notification: West Bengal Governor tells Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, invoking Article 167 of the Constitution, and sought details concerning notification on the constitution of Pegasus inquiry commission by the state.

The commission set up by the state is intended to probe the alleged snooping done using Pegasus software.

“I am constrained to invoke Article 167 of the Constitution so as to seek all connected proceedings and documentation…” Governor Dhankhar stated in the letter addressed to the chief minister. “This has become necessary as the Chief Secretary has unfortunately failed to provide such information,” he added.

Constrained to invoke Article 167 of the Constitution to seek @MamataOfficial all record and proceedings leading to Inquiry Commission #Pegasus Notification dated 26.07.2021 as the Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi @IASassociation failed to provide such information. pic.twitter.com/Vp3BCyDv2Q — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 20, 2021

Mentioning the notification (dated July 26) Governor Dhankhar observed that certain sections of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, have been made applicable to the proceedings of the inquiry commission, premised on the “opinion of the Governor”.

Governor Dhankhar has stated that he received no communication on this issue from the state government, before the notification was promulgated. “In such a situation, there could obviously be no formation of any opinion at my end and there has been none as a matter of fact,” he stated.

The commission of inquiry was set up in July this year by the West Bengal government. The commission has former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) MB Lokur and Justice (retired) Jyotirmay Bhattacharya, a former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. On Friday, the Supreme Court stayed further proceedings by the commission.

