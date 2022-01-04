Omicron: Publishers hopeful about Kolkata book fair

Publishers hopeful about Kolkata book fair amid Omicron threat

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 04 2022, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 15:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS File Photo

Preparations are underway for hosting the 45th Kolkata International Book Fair from January 31 despite the spike in Covid-19 cases with organisers stating on Tuesday that publishers may have to starve if it is cancelled this year as well.

The book fair was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

"We are hopeful about holding the fair. I am monitoring the arrangements at the fairground at Central Park in Salt Lake. We have not stopped the preparations," Publishers' and Book Sellers' Guild president Tridib Chatterjee told PTI.

Each stall would be around 35 per cent smaller for keeping more open space on the ground to avoid crowding, he said.

All guidelines of the state government would be complied with during the fair, he added.

"If the fair is not held this year, many publishers may have to starve. We are determined to hold it with precautions. We couldn't host it last year, causing serious financial stress to publishers of College Street," Chatterjee said.

The book fair, which has Bangladesh as its theme country, will continue till February 13.

