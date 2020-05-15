Quarantine Centre sealed in Manipur after patient tests positive for COVID-19

A community quarantine centre in Manipur's Imphal East district was sealed after a man who was lodged in the facility tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

Imphal East Deputy Commissioner Rangitabali Waikhom said the Jamia Galina Aziz Girls School which was a designated quarantine centre was declared a "containment zone" and the building "completely sealed" as per the Manipur Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations 2020.

A 31-year-old man who had been quarantined in the centre since May 13 tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The COVID-19 positive patient was now lodged at an isolation ward of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here.

He had come from Mumbai along with four others in a hired vehicle and reached the state on May 13.

Officials said the patient is "asymptomatic as of now."

Meanwhile, a Health Department release said contact tracing of the patient has already started.