Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur civil society organisations in Imphal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met members of Manipur civil society organisations here and listened to their problems.

The different organisations that he met included the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (CoCoMI), a civil society organization, representatives of United Naga Council, the apex body of Naga community in Manipur, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, and prominent personalities including JNU professor Bimol A.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi visited two relief camps at Moirang in Bishnupur district, party officials said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur's Moirang

Gandhi, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight. Party sources said both the camps that Gandhi visited shelter around 1,000 people. Gandhi was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar. Moirang is historically known as the town where the INA hoisted the Indian tricolour in 1944.

On Thursday, he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.

Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter. The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to “bring a healing touch” to local communities.