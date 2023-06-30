Rahul to visit relief camps in Manipur’s Moirang

Rahul Gandhi travels to Manipur’s Moirang to visit relief camps

Gandhi will also meet intellectuals & civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, party officials said.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 30 2023, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 10:34 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is travelling to Manipur’s Moirang on Friday to visit relief camps in the town, party officials said.

Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, besides visiting relief camps in the capital of Manipur, they said.

Also Read | Manipur going through very difficult time: Rahul Gandhi as BJP, Congress trade barbs over his visit

On Thursday, he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.

Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter.

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to “bring a healing touch” to local communities.

India News
Rahul Gandhi
Manipur
imphal

