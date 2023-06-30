Rahul visits relief camps in Manipur's Moirang

Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur's Moirang

Party sources said both the camps that Gandhi visited shelter around 1,000 people.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 30 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 12:45 ist
Gandhi, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight. Credit: Twitter/ @INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited two relief camps at Moirang in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, party officials said.

Gandhi, who reached Moirang by a chopper from Imphal around 9.30 am, met a number of affected people and listened to their plight.

Party sources said both the camps that Gandhi visited shelter around 1,000 people.

Also Read | Manipur going through very difficult time: Rahul Gandhi as BJP, Congress trade barbs over his visit

Gandhi was accompanied by former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, PCC president Keisham Meghachandra Singh and former MP Ajay Kumar.

Moirang is historically known as the town where the INA hoisted the Indian tricolour in 1944.

Gandhi will also meet intellectuals and civil society representatives in Imphal during the day, they said.

On Thursday, he had visited relief camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst affected towns in the ethnic rioting, which has plagued the northeastern state for the last two months.

High drama ensued during the trip, as his convoy of cars was stopped at Bishnupur by the local police, fearing the carcade may face attacks.

Gandhi eventually turned back and flew down to Churachandpur by a helicopter. The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Manipur to “bring a healing touch” to local communities.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rahul Gandhi
Manipur
imphal
Congress 
K C Venugopal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Chinese company to pay employees 1 bn yuan to have kids

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Bear Grylls sees AI as next ‘survival skill’

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight

Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight

DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?

DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

 