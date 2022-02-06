Rahul's 'Union of States' comment in common agenda of Congress-led alliance for Manipur polls

Rahul Gandhi's assertion that India is not a nation but a "Union of States" has found its place in the 18-point common agenda of the Congress-led Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA), which includes the Left parties and JD(S).

Congress will be fighting in 59 seats while the CPI is contesting on one seat in an alliance. There is a friendly fight between the two in one of the constituencies.

Other parties in the alliance, CPI(M), Forward Bloc, RSP and JD(S), will not be fighting the election but would be supporting the alliance candidates. Manipur is going to polls in two phases, on February 27 and March 4, while the counting of votes will be on March 10, along with four other states.

The MPSA was launched on Saturday with the 18-point agenda. "We will have a 3D approach — determination, dedication and discipline — to defeat BJP, and form a new government to protect democracy, diversity and Constitution," Congress' Senior Observer in Manipur Jairam Ramesh said.

One of the main themes in the common agenda is "to protect the federal structure of India as a Union of States", as it promises to protect the Preamble of the Constitution.

Taking on the ruling BJP, Rahul had said in Lok Sabha during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on February 2 that the Constitution described it as a Union of States and not as a nation. It meant that people across the country had the same rights.

"It is a Union of States; meaning- it is a negotiation, meaning- it is a conversation; meaning, I go to my brother in Tamil Nadu and say, what do you want and he says, this is what I want and then he asks me, what do you want and I say, this is what I want. It is a partnership. It is not a kingdom... Now, no matter what fantasies you might have. You will never ever rule over the people of the states of India. It has never been done in 3,000 years, never ever," he said.

According to the common agenda, the Congress-led alliance, if voted to power, will also enact Right to Free Healthcare law, provide unemployment allowance to youth, deliver effective welfare schemes for the poor and unorganised sector workers and make Manipur self-sufficient in rice production, as well as ensuring procurement of farmers.

Though the Left and JD(S) do not have a huge presence, Congress believes that the unity would send a positive message to the voters.

In the 2017 polls, CPI contested six seats and garnered 0.74 per cent of votes while CP(M) and Forward Bloc had a vote share of 0.01 per cent each, contesting in two seats each. Congress had garnered 35.11 per cent votes.

