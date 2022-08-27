RWD executive engineer's premises raided in Patna

Raids carried out at premises of Kishanganj RWD executive engineer in Patna

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 27 2022, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 13:41 ist

Raids were conducted at the premises of Sanjay Kumar Rai, the executive engineer of Kishanganj Division of Rural Works Department by the Vigilance department, in Patna, on Saturday.

Following the raids, an FIR has been registered against the executive engineer, with the Vigilance department recovering cash around Rs 1 crore. "Along with cash, some documents and jewellery have also been recovered.

More to follow...

India News
Bihar
Patna
raids

