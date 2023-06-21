Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw returns to Odisha's Balasore for Yoga Day

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday returned to Odisha's Balasore, where he spent days leading the rescue work after a tragedy involving three trains claimed more than 200 lives earlier this month, to take part in yoga day celebrations with 7,000 people, ministry officials said.
On Tuesday, Vaishnaw, who is on a three-day visit to the state, took part in the Rath Yatra and also spent hours thanking the first responders, locals, NGOs, district administration officials and hospital staff in the Bahanaga accident.
Vaishnaw also allocated Rs 2 crore for the development of the village and the hospital.
Also Read | Congress says Nehru popularised yoga; BJP hits back
The Vande Bharat train too played a role in the International Day of Yoga celebrations with passengers on the Bhopal-Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express performing the first "yoga pranam" in tune with the rising sun, the Railways said.
The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practising yoga. Recognising its universal appeal, in December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.
Union ministers and chief ministers were among the many who participated in the celebrations on Wednesday.
Also Read | VP Jagdeep Dhankar calls upon people to adopt yoga for unity across globe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official State Visit to the US, wished the people on the occasion and said the coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is "historic".
Modi will lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York later in the day.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3
Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making
Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again