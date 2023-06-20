Railway min to visit Odisha train disaster site today

Railway minister to visit Odisha train disaster site on July 20

Vaishnaw who arrived here on Monday on a three-day tour of the state will interact with local people

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 20 2023, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 05:57 ist
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Credit: PTI Photo

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit on Tuesday Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, where as many as 292 people were killed in an accident involving three trains earlier this month, official sources said.

Vaishnaw who arrived here on Monday on a three-day tour of the state will interact with local people. He will also visit the Balasore District Hospital, where many of the injured had been admitted, and meet the officials. The accident occurred when Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2.

A few of those toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time. The minister will also inspect and review the development work being undertaken at Balasore railway station. Vaishnaw will also visit the famous Rath Jatra of Puri earlier on Tuesday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Railways
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Odisha
Coromandel Express

Related videos

What's Brewing

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

IndiGo, AI order nearly 1K planes in less than 5 months

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

Youth chained, forced to act like dog in Bhopal; 3 held

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

When Sunak shared barfi made by mother with Zelenskyy

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do winners get?

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Church of England clergy demand pay rise for first time

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

Police provide security to 'Adipurush' dialogue writer

 