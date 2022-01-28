Railways exam row: Protesters block roads in Patna

Railways NTPC exam row: Protesters block roads in Patna in wake of Bihar bandh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2022, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 09:36 ist

Several protesters blocked roads in Patna in support of bandh called by various political parties over alleged discrepancies in RRB NTPC results. 

RJD MLA from Mahua Dr Mukesh Raushan, along with his supporters also took part in the protest at Ramashish Chowk as part of 'Bihar Bandh'. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bihar
India News
Patna
Indian Railways

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

 