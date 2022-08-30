Railways to introduce four new joyride trains for tourists visiting Darjeeling

In view of the possibility of rush of tourists to Darjeeling during the upcoming festive season, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has decided to introduce four more joyride trains soon.

The meter gauge trains will run between Darjeeling and Ghum station in both directions daily between October 1 and 31 in view of the upcoming peak festive season.

"All the joyride specials will run with a composition of three first-class chair cars. There will be 30 seats in each first-class chair car coach," said Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations officer at NFR headquarters at Maligaon in Guwahati.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and social media platforms of the NFR, he said.

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a heritage property of the NFR. It was designated as a World Heritage Area by UNESCO in 1999. The railway services in the entire Northeast, Bengal and parts of Bihar come under the NFR.

The hill station, with lush green tea gardens and misty scenes, Darjeeling is one of the major tourist centres. The tourist flow to Darjeeling goes up during the festive season, particularly during Durga Puja and Diwali celebrations.