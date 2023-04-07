Raj Bhavan directives to VCs disappoint West Bengal government

The Raj Bhavan and the West Bengal government are at odds over the former’s directives to vice-chancellors of state-run universities, with the latter claiming that it was kept in the dark about the development.

In a communication sent out by the governor’s secretariat, the vice-chancellors are requested to submit the weekly activity report on the last working day of the week by email.

Sources add that another directive states that decisions with financial implications may be submitted for the prior approval of the chancellor (the governor). The coordination with universities in Raj Bhavan will be done through a senior special secretary to the governor, it said.

Meanwhile, Bengal’s Education Minister Bratya Basu said the Raj Bhavan’s relationship with the state government is not a competitive one but rather a cooperative one. The minister said he has asked the department’s principal secretary to seek legal advice on the communication.

The state’s universities have their own autonomy, and unless there are issues of serious concern, the higher education department doesn’t mingle in affairs, he said.

Basu requested that the letter be withdrawn. He said that the information about such a communication came to light from the vice-chancellors. Recalling earlier governors, he urged that it’s apt if things are spoken out clearly.

He added that the state wants to work collectively with the Raj Bhavan.

The tweak in the relationship between the two authorities comes after the state government dropped its intent to replace the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of state universities. Last month, Governor Bose met with vice-chancellors and the education minister to facilitate smooth coordination.

On Thursday, Governor Bose visited three spots to assess the security situation for Hanuman Jayanti and mingled with the common people.