Raj Bhavan in Kolkata opens 'Peace Room'

'The Peace Room will refer the issues to the Government and State Election Commissioner for appropriate action'

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 17 2023, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 23:53 ist
Police personnel stand guard at violence-hit areas ahead of the panchayat elections, in South 24 Parganas, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, on Saturday, opened a 'Peace Room'.

"In continuation of the frequent field visits of the Governor to the violence affected areas and in  view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on the criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj bhavan to respond to the grievances of  the public," an official statement mentioned.

"The Peace Room will refer the issues to the Government and State Election Commissioner for appropriate action. Correspondence to the Peace Room : OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com
Or call the Help Desk : 033-22001641," the note added.

Raj Bhavan
West Bengal
India News

