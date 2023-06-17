Raj Bhavan in Kolkata opens 'Peace Room'

The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, on Saturday, opened a 'Peace Room'.

"In continuation of the frequent field visits of the Governor to the violence affected areas and in view of the numerous representations received from the citizens on the criminal intimidation in pre-poll Bengal, a help room has been opened in Raj bhavan to respond to the grievances of the public," an official statement mentioned.

"The Peace Room will refer the issues to the Government and State Election Commissioner for appropriate action. Correspondence to the Peace Room : OSD2w.b.governor@gmail.com

Or call the Help Desk : 033-22001641," the note added.