Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, creates 'anti-corruption cell'

The cell has started functioning from Raj Bhavan’s 'peace room', which was activated earlier to deal with complaints of violence from the commoners.

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Aug 02 2023, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 23:48 ist
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Credit: PTI Photo

A new point of contention has emerged between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, with the latter having created an “anti-corruption cell”.

The cell has started functioning from Raj Bhavan’s “peace room”, which was activated earlier to deal with complaints of violence from the commoners, when the rural polls had taken place. 

Governor C V Ananda Bose said that attempt is to “give voice to the voiceless”. The Raj Bhavan is trying to be a “friend of the unfriended poor”, he added.

“Don’t give money to anyone. We will not allow that. If someone wants money, take his picture and send it to me. This was said in Cooch Behar by my constitutional colleague, the honourable CM of West Bengal. This is precisely what we are trying to implement…. That is what we are going to do,” he said.

People will have the option to report corrupt practices to the cell, that in turn, will take up the matter with competent authorities.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointed out that this is not Raj Bhavan’s work. “We respect the governor. He has, himself, put up cells,” she said, adding that the governor is unnecessarily interfering in what happens to be the state government’s right. Banerejee added that she is not blaming the governor, as he’s acting on behalf of the BJP (government) at the Centre.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Kolkata
C V Ananda Bose

