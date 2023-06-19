Raj Bhavan takes centrestage as West Bengal’s rural-polls debate reaches SC

While the West Bengal government and the state election commission are in Supreme Court, eager to pitch their stands on the deployment of central forces, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, has yet again, acquired the centrestage in the state’s affairs.

Governor CV Ananda Bose has been proactively taking steps – issuing statements, visiting the affected regions, meeting stakeholders – to ensure that the rural polls take place peacefully, and the people get the opportunity to exercise their rights, freely and fairly.

Late on Saturday night, the Raj Bhavan, in a release, had announced the opening of a “Peace Room”. The “help room” is for responding to the grievances of the public, and referring the issues to the state government and the state election commission for apt action. The peace room has received several complaints concerning the pre-poll situation, and the governor visited it on Monday.

Governor Bose, last week, also visited the two violence-hit regions, Bhangar and Canning. Condemning the situation, the governor in a statement on June 15, had stated that “violence will be eradicated and made the first casualty of this panchayat elections”.

On Monday evening Governor Bose met BJP state president Sukanta Majumder, who visited the Raj Bhavan with party’s candidates from South 24 Parganas – the alleged victims of highhandedness of Trinamool affiliates.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, said that the governor’s steps are well within the purview of the Constitution, and people are welcoming the initiative. He added that the “total breakdown of constitutional machinery” has been repeatedly observed in the state.

The proactiveness of Raj Bhavan reminds of former Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, when the state government and the Raj Bhavan were seen with differing approaches when it came to tackling the administrative issues.

The Trinamool leadership, apparently, is not happy with the Raj Bhavan’s current role in the context of rural polls. Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool’s spokesperson, claimed that the governor is offering “oxygen” to the Opponents. “The Peace Room that he’s opening (opened) at Raj Bhavan, is not within his purview,” Ghosh said.