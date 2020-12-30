Rajdeep Goala resigns from Assam Assembly

Expelled Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala, who joined the BJP on Tuesday, has resigned from the Assam Assembly, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said on Wednesday.

Goswami said Goala submitted his resignation letter on Tuesday and it was accepted with immediate effect.

In the 126-member Assam Assembly, the Congress now has 20 members.

An MLA from the Lakhipur constituency in Cachar district, Goala was expelled from Congress for six years in October this year for his alleged "anti-party activities".

On Tuesday, Goala joined the ruling BJP along with former Congress minister Ajanta Neog and former Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Banendra Mushahary.