Rajnath Singh visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam

Rajnath Singh visits Kamakhya Temple in Assam

The temple is currently closed due to the Covid restrictions and Singh offered his prayers from outside

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jun 18 2021, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 13:04 ist
The minister arrived in Guwahati on Thursday evening. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the famed Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati to offer his prayers.

The temple is currently closed due to the Covid restrictions and Singh offered his prayers from outside the main door that leads to the sanctum sanctorum.

Singh, accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also circumambulated the temple and offered his obeisance to the goddess.

The minister arrived in Guwahati on Thursday evening after dedicating 12 strategic roads, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation, at Kimin in Arunachal Pradesh.

He spent the night at Raj Bhavan where Governor Jagadish Mukhi hosted a dinner in his honour, which was also attended by Sarma, former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajnath Singh
Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Guwahati

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Covid-19 pandemic unravelled - in 84 million Tweets

The Covid-19 pandemic unravelled - in 84 million Tweets

Vidya's 'Sherni' makes a decent impact

Vidya's 'Sherni' makes a decent impact

Rohingya refugees take up photography to document life

Rohingya refugees take up photography to document life

Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood

Why American women everywhere are delaying motherhood

Diamond found in Botswana, could be world's 3rd largest

Diamond found in Botswana, could be world's 3rd largest

Four key questions on rising global inflation

Four key questions on rising global inflation

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, targets Olympics

 