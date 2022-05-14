Rajya Sabha member Manik Saha to be new Tripura CM

Rajya Sabha member Manik Saha to be new Tripura CM

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 14 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 18:29 ist
Rajya Sabha member and BJP state president Manik Saha. Credit: Twitter/@DrManikSaha2

Just hours after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as Chief Minister of Tripura, Rajya Sabha member and BJP state president Manik Saha has been elected as the new Chief Minister of the state, in a legislature party meeting. 

Saha is a dental surgeon-turned politician.

Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to congratulate Manik Saha. Further, he stated that under PM Narendra Modi's vision and leadership, Tripura would prosper. 

More to follow...

