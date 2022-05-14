Rajya Sabha member Manik Saha to be new Tripura CM

Just hours after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as Chief Minister of Tripura, Rajya Sabha member and BJP state president Manik Saha has been elected as the new Chief Minister of the state, in a legislature party meeting.

Saha is a dental surgeon-turned politician.

Biplab Kumar Deb took to Twitter to congratulate Manik Saha. Further, he stated that under PM Narendra Modi's vision and leadership, Tripura would prosper.

Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper. pic.twitter.com/s0VF1FznWW — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 14, 2022

