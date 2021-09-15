Rajya Sabha TMC MP Arpita Ghosh resigns

TMC MP Arpita Ghosh. Credit: Twitter Photo/@ArpitaGhoshMP

TMC MP Arpita Ghosh has resigned from the Rajya Sabha and her resignation has been accepted by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, a notification from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Wednesday.

Her resignation has taken many of her own party members by surprise.

"Ms. Arpita Ghosh, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of West Bengal, resigned her seat in the Rajya Sabha and her resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. the September 15, 2021," the notification said.

Ghosh was among those suspended during the ruckus in Rajya Sabha jn the recently concluded Parliament session where both MPs and marshals were allegedly injured.

