Rare black tiger spotted at Odisha’s Similipal National Park

A video of a black tiger marking its territory at Odisha’s Similipal National Park has gone viral. The tiger was seen leaving scratch marks on a tree in the 15-second video posted on Twitter on the occasion of International Tigers Day.

Tigers are symbol of sustainability of India’s forests…

Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.

From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FiCIuO8Qj4 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2022

Black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, with distinctive dark stripe pattern, are rare and have only been filmed in Similipal till date.

Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda shared the clip along with a caption, sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.

The officer, who is known to share interesting wildlife videos on Twitter, said the black tigers have a unique gene pool and the tiger reserve is poised for a recovery in their numbers.