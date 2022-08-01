Rare black tiger spotted at Odisha’s Similipal National Park

A video of a black tiger marking its territory at Odisha’s Similipal National Park has gone viral. The tiger was seen leaving scratch marks on a tree in the 15-second video posted on Twitter on the occasion of International Tigers Day.
Tigers are symbol of sustainability of India’s forests…
Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.
From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FiCIuO8Qj4
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2022
Read | Once a militant hotbed, Assam's Manas National park sees increase in tiger numbers
Black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, with distinctive dark stripe pattern, are rare and have only been filmed in Similipal till date.
Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda shared the clip along with a caption, sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.
The officer, who is known to share interesting wildlife videos on Twitter, said the black tigers have a unique gene pool and the tiger reserve is poised for a recovery in their numbers.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact
Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing
Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival
CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud
Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why
Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding
'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly