Rare black tiger spotted at Odisha’s Similipal National Park

Black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, with distinctive dark stripe pattern, are rare

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 21:27 ist
Black tiger. Credit: Twitter/@susantananda3

A video of a black tiger marking its territory at Odisha’s Similipal National Park has gone viral. The tiger was seen leaving scratch marks on a tree in the 15-second video posted on Twitter on the occasion of International Tigers Day.

Black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, with distinctive dark stripe pattern, are rare and have only been filmed in Similipal till date.

Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda shared the clip along with a caption, sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on international Tigers day.

The officer, who is known to share interesting wildlife videos on Twitter, said the black tigers have a unique gene pool and the tiger reserve is poised for a recovery in their numbers.

Odisha
India News
National Park
Tigers
wildlife

