Rare conjoined twins born with two heads, three hands in Odisha

PTI
PTI, Kendrapara,
  • Apr 11 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 22:22 ist
A woman has given birth to rare conjoined twin daughters with two heads and three hands at a private hospital in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday, doctors said.

The very rare conjoined twins were born to a poor farmer family. This is the second child of the woman. The newborn has two fully developed heads.

The newborn is eating with two mouths and breathing with two noses. The baby, which is actually conjoined twin sisters who share a single body, three arms and two legs," said Dr Debashis Sahoo a paediatrician of the district headquarter hospital of Kendrapara.

The baby was delivered by caesarean section at a private hospital at Kendrapara town. Later the infant was shifted to district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara, he said.

The freak baby is physically fit now, but we have shifted the baby to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan), Cuttack, for specialized treatment, Dr Sahoo said.

