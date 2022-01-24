Ratan Tata, Lovlina Borgohain among Assam's highest civilian awardees 

Tata, Lovlina among Assam's highest civilian awardees 

The awards were given by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jan 24 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 22:08 ist
Businessman and philanthropist, Ratan Tata. Credit: PTI Photo

Businessman and philanthropist, Ratan Tata, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and artist Neel Pawan Baruah were among 19 distinguished persons who were bestowed Assam's highest civilian awards on Monday. 

Assam Baibhav Award was bestowed upon Ratan Tata, Assam Saurav Award was given to educationist Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori and Dr Lakhsmanan S in the field of  public service,  Professor Dipak Chand Jain for business management,  Lovlina Borgohain for sports and Neel Pawan Baruah in art and culture.

Assam Gaurav Award was bestowed upon Munindra Nath Ngatey in the field of Public Service and Vaccination, Dr Basanta Hazarika for  health and Covid management,  Akash Jyoti Gogoi in poultry farming, Manoj Kr Basumatary in piggery farming, Khorsing Terang in sports and mountaineering, Boby Hazarika for woman entrepreneurship, Hemoprabha Chutia for weaving, Namita Kalita in health and public services, Bornita Momin in public service, Dharanidhar Boro for wildlife conservation, Kaushik Baruah for agro export and Entrepreneurship, Kalpana Boro in public service and Asif Iqbal in health and medicine.  

The awards were given by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a solemn function at Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Monday. Tata did not attend the function but he sent a written statement in which he expressed his happiness and gratitude to Assam government and people of the state for bestowing him the prestigious award. 

The awards were instituted by the BJP-led government after Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as new Chief Minister last year. 

Assam Baibhav Award carries a certificate, a medal and an amount of Rs five lakh while Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav includes a certificate, medal, prize money of Rs four and three lakh each respectively. 

The awards were instituted in the line of Padma Awards given by the Centre every year.

