Record 509 fresh cases push Tripura's Covid-19 tally to 12,156; death toll mounts to 113

Record 509 Covid-19 cases in Tripura, tally at 12,156

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Sep 01 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 14:30 ist

Tripura registered its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Tuesday as 509 more people tested positive for the infection, while a record 10 fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 113, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the state's Covid-19 caseload to 12,156, he said.

Tripura had registered 509 coronavirus cases also on August 28, the official said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has reported 258 fresh infections, he said.

The district also accounted for 62 of the 113 Covid-19 deaths reported in Tripura so far, the official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state to 4,369, while 7,654 people have been cured of the disease and 20 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Tripura has tested 2,74,202 samples for Covid-19 so far, the official added.

