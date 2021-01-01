'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 01 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 19:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Orissa High Court on Friday told the director generals of AYUSH Ministry and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to take a decision within three months on a proposal for 'Red ant chutney' as a possible treatment for Covid-19, according to a TOI report.

'Red ant chutney', which is a mixture of red ants and green chillies, is traditionally used as a medicine by tribal belts in the states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. It is generally a remedy for flu, cough, common cold, breathing difficulties, fatigue, and other ailments.

The high court issued the order on a PIL that sought its intervention against alleged inaction on a proposal for research. 

The research aims to probe the efficacy of 'red ant chutney' as a potential treatment against Covid-19 

“Without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court disposes of the writ petition and directs the director-general of the ministry of Ayush and the director-general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to take a decision on the representation filed by the petitioner and pass appropriate order within three months,” the division bench of justices BR Sarangi and Pramath Patnaik said in its December 24 order.

Padhial sent his proposal to CSIR on June 23 and the AYUSH on July 7. The hot chutney is known to have medicinal qualities, the petition claims.

