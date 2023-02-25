Refused extra time, students appearing for class 12 boards vandalise Manipur school

Class 12 students appearing for the state board examinations vandalised a school building in Manipur's Thoubal district on Saturday after they were refused extra time for the Manipuri paper, officials said.
The incident happened ACME Higher Secondary School in Yairipok.
When five minutes were left for the Manipuri paper of the examination, being conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), students started demanding that they be given extra time, an official said.
"As the bell rang, several students resorted to violence, demanding extra time over various reasons. Stones were hurled and school property, including computers and furniture, were vandalised," he said.
A female teacher and 15 students fainted amid the chaos, he said, adding that they were taken to the community health centre for treatment.
A total of 405 students were appearing for the examination at the centre.
A police complaint has been lodged against eight students, who were "actively involved" in the violence.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle
A look at top contenders at the Berlinale
US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head
First blizzard in a generation pounds California
In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers
The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage
Whackyverse | Faux pas
Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies
End this war, Mr Putin
Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?