Reign of terror in West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams TMC govt over post-poll violence

Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government over post-poll violence in the State, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that it seems there is no rule of law in the State and there is a reign of terror.

The Governor during his visit to violence-hit areas of Cooch Behar district told reporters, “I think the local police and administration are heartless. There is no rule of law. People are scared and the reign of terror is prevailing.”

He said that locals have complained to him that even after they came under attack, no one from the State administration and police bothered to come to their aid.

“Seeing the situation I feel ashamed,” said Dhankhar. Accompanied by local BJP MP Nisith Pramanik, the Governor visited several areas in the Mathabhanga and Sitalkuchi Assembly constituencies, both won by the saffron party in the last Assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, the Governor said that he was appalled with the incidents of post-poll violence in the State, adding that Bengal was facing the twin challenge of violence and the Covid-19 pandemic. “The country is facing the challenge of Covid-19 and Bengal is facing the twin challenge of the pandemic and the post-poll violence,” said the Governor.

He also said that the Mamata Banerjee government must ensure that those who are taking laws in their own hands are brought to justice. “History will judge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. History will judge Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the media,” said Dhankhar.

However, the TMC leadership termed the Governor’s visit to Cooch Behar as “unconstitutional.” “The Governor did not pay heed to the State Government and went to Cooch Behar. He was accompanied by a BJP leader. This is unconstitutional,” said senior TMC MP Sougata Roy.

“Earlier, we had lodged a written complaint to the President against the Governor. We will do it again, if the Chief Minister says,” he added.

He was shown black flags by a section of locals during the visit.