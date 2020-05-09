Relaxation amid fresh cases increase coronavirus fear in Assam

Assam government's move to allow industrial activities and transport amid fresh COVID-19 positive cases has left many worried and scared.

After a lull of several days, 14 persons including five in Guwahati tested COVID-19 positive in the past 72-hours taking the state's total positive cases to 59. Nine others, who returned in a bus from Ajmer in Rajasthan, a 'Red Zone' tested positive in Silchar in South Assam. All of them are asymptomatic.

The cases came after the state government decided to allow movement of vehicles with COVID-19 safety measures, permitted opening of one-third shops and resumption of works in industries and tea gardens in 'Green Zones.'

This made many express fear and worry on social media about possible spike in COVID-19 cases. "What is the government doing? Are we not taking too much risk by opening the industries and allowing movement of vehicles?" one post in Facebook asked as Assam cabinet on Friday evening announced that tea gardens can now use full workforce while manintaining social distancing norms.

Announcing the government's decision to re-open the tea gardens, industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Thursday said tea industry incurred Rs. 600 crore loss due to the lockdown since March 24 and the industry sector, which contributes 39 per cent revenue to the state exchequer also saw steep decline in revenue in March-April. Patowary, however, said the decision was taken as per the relaxation offered by the MHA and social distancing norms would not be compromised. Four of the state's 33 districts are in Orange Zone.

Fear was more palpable in Guwahati after five persons, including one doctor in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and a dental college student tested COVID-19 positive. Four of them did not have travel history. Swab samples of a 16-year-old girl, who died on Thursday also tested positive.

"People having no travel history testing COVID-19 positive is a cause of worry. This means coronavirus can infect any of us. So I urge everyone to maintain social distancing norms and visit government hospital immediately in case they suffer from fever, cough, breathing problem or diarreah," health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.