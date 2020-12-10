Relief to Tripura CM as MLAs ask him not to go ahead with 'public opinion' meeting

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has decided not to go ahead with his plan to seek "public opinion" on Sunday regarding whether he should continue or quit, after MLAs of the ruling party pledged their support.

Deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma told reporters at Agartala on Thursday that MLAs and ministers met the CM on Wednesday night and requested him to cancel his plan to seek "public opinion" in an open field on Sunday.

"We all told him that the party will try to sort out the issues, if any. After listening to the MLAs, Chief Minister agreed to cancel his meeting," Varma said.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday announced that he would go to an open field at Agartala at 2 pm on Sunday and seek "public opinion" on whether they want him to continue in the post or quit. The move came after a group of BJP workers shouted slogans, Biplab Hatao...BJP Bachao (remove Biplab, save BJP) recently, seeking his removal.

Party insiders said a section of ruling BJP MLAs led by former health minister Sudip Roy Barman sought Deb's removal during their meeting with BJP president J P Nadda in New Delhi in October. The MLAs, however, later denied such reports. But sloganeering against the CM by a crowd of BJP workers on December 6 at a function in the State Guest House at Agartala embarrassed Deb. The meeting was addressed by the party's new central observer for Tripura, Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

The BJP workers put Sonkar in an akward situation. But he sought to deny reports of dissidence saying everything was fine under Deb's leadership.

BJP along with its ally IPFT formed government in Tripura in 2018 by removing 25-year-old left government led by Manik Sarkar.