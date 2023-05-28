Reports of firing in riot-hit Manipur amid Army Chief's visit

Reports of firing between security forces and armed miscreants were received from several areas in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts in Manipur since Saturday night amid Army Chief General Manoj Pande's visit to the riot-hit state.

Although no official confirmation was available, sources in Manipur said armed miscreants fired at security forces in several areas, both in the hills and the valley, as the Army and Assam Rifles intensified combing operation on Saturday to quell violence. The source said that there is a possibility of injury and death due to the gunfight but official confirmation is still awaited.

Human rights activist, Binalakshmi Nepram said she received several distress calls from Sugnu, Serou, Napat Khun and Tangzing areas of Manipur for help as several houses were reportedly burnt at around 2 am on Saturday. "We request authorities to investigate and step in to stop the mayhem and ensure the safety and security of each and everyone," she posted on Facebook.

The Army and Assam Rifles launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang commencing the wee hours of Saturday to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas. "These operations are part of ongoing efforts of the Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. Army columns are using latest technology weapons, equipment and other force multipliers while operating in the forested mountainous areas," said a statement issued by the army on Saturday.

The security situation in Manipur has remained a worry since May 3 when a riot broke out between sections of the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis. At least 74 persons have died and over 35,000 displaced since then. Army and other central security forces controlled the riot but sporadic incidents of arson, firing, and burning of houses have kept the situation tense. Over 34,000 central security forces have been deployed in 38 locations in the state.

Army sources said Army Chief General Manoj Pande reached Imphal on Saturday following which he visited some areas and interacted with the troops and army commanders to take stock of the situation and the measures taken so far. General Pande is scheduled to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Kuldiep Singh, the Chief Security Advisor of Manipur, to discuss and deliberate on the current situation and future trajectory, in order to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to begin his three-day-long visit to Manipur from Monday during which he is likely to hold talks with various organisations to restore peace.

Curfew and ban on mobile and broadband internet is still in force while the NH-2 which connects Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland, has remained blocked since May 3, severely impacting the supply of essential commodities to the riot-hit state.