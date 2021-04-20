Restrictions imposed in Assam following a spike in Covid-19 cases

From 50 per cent attendance in educational institutions to closure of all market places and malls by 6 pm, Assam government on Tuesday announced a slew of restrictions following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

According to the restrictions announced by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, all public functions must be organised with permissions from deputy commissioners with a gathering of 50 per cent capacity of the space.

"Although we have witnessed a spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the past few days, the situation is not out of control. The restrictions have been imposed as part of efforts to prevent a further spread of the virus. The situation will be reviewed after 3-4 days and further steps will be taken as per the situation," Baruah said.

Read | Ten states account for over 77% of new Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 cases in Assam increased from 25 on March 21 to 1,365 on April 19 (Monday). The rate of positivity has also increased from 0.57 per cent two weeks ago to 2.74 per cent on Monday. The state reported seven Covid-related deaths on Monday.

Here are the rules in details.

Gathering:

1. In closed venues, gatherings up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity will be allowed.

3. No standing audience shall be allowed in open/closed venues.

4. Number of guests in private functions at private venues including marriages will be restricted to 100 persons.

5. Funeral/ last rites-related gatherings should ensure not more than 20 persons for each deceased.

6. All Market places/supermarkets/shops in malls/weekly markets must be closed by 6 pm.

Read | UGC-NET exam postponed in view of Covid-19 situation

Work Places:

1. Working from home and virtual working should be encouraged

2. Except officers, only 50 per cent employees can work from office. This will not be applicable for organisations rendering essential/emergency services, law enforcement services and election work.

3. Pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below irrespective of their grade shall be allowed to work from home.

Educational institutions:

1. All educational institutions including schools/colleges/universities must provide quality virtual options.

2. Not more than 50 per cent students should attend in person on any day.

3. Schools should stagger class timings so that large-scale release of students doesn't arise.

4. No morning assembly/special assembly.

Public Transport:

1. All public transport authorities shall enforce Covid-19 appropriate behavior and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers etc.

2. Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing.

3. City buses, intra-district, inter-district and inter-state buses will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

Read | Avoid all travel to India, says US CDC amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Others:

1. Wearing of face masks is compulsory in all public places.

2. Shop owners shall ensure a minimum six-feet distance among customers and shall not allow more than 5 persons inside the shop. In addition, shop owners should compulsorily keep sanitisers and hand wash in their shops.

3. Barber shops, salons and parlours shall continue to provide service with strict compliance of Covid-19 appropriate behavior such as wearing of face masks, face cover and hand gloves.