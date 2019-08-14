Retd IPS officer roughed up in Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is never tired of boasting about how he established ‘sushashan’ (good governance) in Bihar. However, in a classic case of utter lawlessness in the state, a retired IPS officer was brutally assaulted by unidentified goons in the state capital in broad daylight.

The whole fracas started on Tuesday evening when the official, along with his family, was returning home through Bypass road when their car stopped over a red light signal. A biker gate-crashed into the vehicle and the vehicle’s rear light was damaged. Verma came out of the car and had an argument with the young bikers.

Soon, the bikers summoned locals from the vicinity and started assaulting the retired IPS officer. “When I dialled 100, I could not get any help. I shouted: Please help. But no one came to our defence,” explained Shampa Verma, wife of the victim.

Later, when the local police came to know about the case, it turned a blind eye to the incident saying it was “not under our jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, the goons, who had a scuffle with the retired IPS officer Ajay Verma, thrashed him for nearly 30 minutes, besides smashing the window-panes of his private vehicle. They created mayhem on the Bypass road and assaulted his son, an engineering student, who was in the car

The matter was reported to senior police officials and top cops rushed to the site.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of road rage. We have seized the bike. Three of the five accused have been arrested. Others will also be apprehended soon,” said Senior SP (SSP) of Patna, Garima Malik.