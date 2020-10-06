Retired DIG held near Nepal border in Assam police recruitment scam case

A retired DIG, who was wanted in connection with an alleged scam in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in Assam police was detained near Nepal-Bengal border and handed over to police on Tuesday.

The retired DIG, PK Dutta had reportedly gone into hiding after question papers for the written test for recruitment of 597 sub-inspectors leaked on September 20. The examination was cancelled and re-scheduled and subsequently, CID and crime branch registered cases. Dutta had reportedly crossed over to Nepal and had taken shelter in his daughter's home.

During the investigation, it came to light that the question papers, which were shared on social media-originated from the mobile phone of Dutta. He had allegedly conducted a mock test in a hotel in Guwahati owned by him a day before the written examination for some candidates, whom he had promised jobs in lieu of money.

At least 22 persons including a BJP leader, Dibon Deka has been arrested in connection with the case so far. Deka, who unsuccessfully contested Assembly elections in 2011 in a BJP ticket was, however, expelled from the party on the day of his arrest in connection with the case. Police named Deka and Dutta as prime suspects in the case.

The alleged scam triggered a political storm ahead of Assembly elections slated next year with the Opposition Congress demanding CBI inquiry into the incident and resignation of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Congress said the "scam" proved Sonowal's promise to make Assam a corruption-free state fake.