Rhinos chase car into ditch, 7 injured in West Bengal's Jaldapara

Seven tourists were injured as a vehicle on jungle safari fell into a ditch after being attacked by two wild rhinoceroses at the Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Saturday, officials said.
Six tourists were out on a jungle safari in a hoodless vehicle at the national park when they came across two rhinos fighting each other.
Also Read | Human-animal conflict: 41 people killed in 10 months in Karnataka
On noticing the vehicle, the rhinos went after it. The driver of the four-wheeler started driving it in reverse gear as the two rhinos were chasing it, officials said.
The driver could not see the ditch behind, and the vehicle fell into it. Seven people, including the driver, were injured, they said.
The injured persons were being treated at the Madarihat health centre, they added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle
A look at top contenders at the Berlinale
US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head
First blizzard in a generation pounds California
In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers
The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage
Whackyverse | Faux pas
Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies
End this war, Mr Putin
Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?