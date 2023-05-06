Rijiju unveils trailer of first movie in Tagin language

Rijiju launches trailer of first movie in Tagin language of Arunachal Pradesh

The film looks at displaying the culture of the Tagin community before the whole country and the world, Rijiju said while urging people to watch it

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 18:36 ist
Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Films are the biggest promoters of a culture or a place, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said after launching the trailer of the "first ever" movie in Tagin language of his home state Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

He said the film Love in 90s will be tax free and that he will ask the state government to promote it through other means as well.

The film looks at displaying the culture of the Tagin community before the whole country and the world, Rijiju said while urging people to watch it.

Government doing all it can to contain Manipur trouble: Kiren Rijiju

Reminiscing about the 90s, the law minister said, "Life was very beautiful in those days. The young generation will enjoy the movie, but people from 90s who experienced love in those days will feel it."

He added that the National Institute of Film and Television coming up at Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh will promote the art and culture of the region.

Director of the film, Tapen Natam, said he felt proud to be able to come from one of the remotest corners of the country to the national capital, and release the trailer of his movie thanks to Rijiju's help.

Famous Bollywood playback singer Mohit Chauhan was also present during the launch held at the National Media Centre.

