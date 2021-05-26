River embankments breached, 20K houses damaged in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that several river embankments were breached in the wake of very severe cyclonic storm Yaas in the state. The cyclone made landfall at around 9 am.
Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister said that 15 lakh people have been evaluated by the state government from low-lying areas.
"Fifty one river embankments have been breached in East Medinipur district. We have already evacuated 1.5 lakh people from the coastal town of Digha in the district, " said Mamata.
She also said that 20,000 houses in the state have been damaged so far.
