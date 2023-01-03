RJD MLA courts controversy for remarks against Nitish

RJD MLA courts controversy for objectionable remarks against CM Nitish Kumar

Interacting with reporters on Monday, Singh, the son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, compared Kumar to 'Shikhandi'

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jan 03 2023, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 09:27 ist
The former state agriculture minister demanded that Kumar should immediately step down and offer the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior RJD leader Sudhakar Singh has courted controversy by making objectionable remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Interacting with reporters on Monday, Singh, the son of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh, compared Kumar to 'Shikhandi' – a eunuch character in Mahabharata – and said he has no standing of his own.

The former state agriculture minister demanded that Kumar should immediately step down and offer the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav.

Also Read — Nitish Kumar owns movable & immovable assets worth Rs 75.53 lakh
 

"People will not remember him (Nitish) once he steps down. Nitish has done nothing great for the state…there are people like former CMs -- late Krishna Sinha and Karpoori Thakur -- who will always be remembered by the people of Bihar for their contribution.

"Same is the case with our leader and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad ji, who has done a lot for the state...but Nitish Kumar's name will not be there in history. He will not be remembered at all. He is like 'Shikhandi', who has no standing of his own," he said.

Singh had resigned as the state agriculture minister in October, 2022, after he rubbed Kumar the wrong way with his repeated outbursts against corruption in the department.

The RJD MLA's statement triggered massive controversy in the state.

Reacting sharply to Singh's remarks, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwary, said, "Such comments deserve strong condemnation. This may have an adverse impact on the unity of all alliance partners of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state. He has deliberately made such remarks against the CM. His old association with the BJP is well known."

Echoing a similar view, Upendra Kushwaha, national parliamentary board president of JD(U), said, "The statement of the RJD MLA is unacceptable. This is an attempt to breach the decorum."

Kushwaha tweeted, "People know what Nitish Ji has done for the state. Nitish Ji will always be remembered for his developmental works and bold steps which he took for the betterment of the state."

