RJD MLA Faraz Fatmi attends JD(U) feast, backs Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on NRC

Amid the fast-changing political equations in Bihar, an RJD MLA Faraz Fatmi on Wednesday attended the feast organised by the ruling JD(U) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti here in the State Capital.

Lauding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for clearing the air that “NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar,” the RJD MLA questioned his own party leader Tejashwi Yadav for taking out a ‘Pratirodh yatra’ (Protest march) on January 16 from Muslim-dominated Kishanganj.

“When Nitish ji has made his stand on NRC loud and clear, what is the justification for Tejashwi to embark on a yatra on this contentious issue,” said Faraz, whose father MAA Fatmi was Union Minister in UPA-I when RJD was an alliance partner in the Congress-led Government.

The senior Fatmi had represented Darbhanga as RJD MP after defeating BJP’s Kirti Azad in 2004. However, denied Lok Sabha ticket in 2019, MAA Fatmi quit RJD and joined the JD(U).

His son Faraz continues to be RJD MLA and is the second legislator in Lalu’s outfit to have openly spoken against Tejashwi Yadav. Earlier, Maheshwar Yadav, the RJD MLA too had praised Nitish and questioned Tejashwi’s leadership.

“As of now, in Bihar, there is no bigger face than Nitish. I am sure he will form the Government again in 2020,” said Faraz, one of the prominent Muslim face of the RJD.

Meanwhile, the Bihar JD(U) president Vashishta Narayan Singh, who hosted the chuda-dahi bhoj (feast of flattened rice and curd), said, “From today onwards, the sun has moved Uttarayan. In this auspicious period, you will see many prominent leaders deserting their parent party and joining the JD(U).”