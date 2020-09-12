Manoj Jha meets Lalu to seek blessings for RS elections

RJD MP Manoj Jha meets Lalu Prasad Yadav to seek his blessings for election of RS Deputy Chairman

RJD MP Manoj Jha who has filed his nomination papers as the joint opposition candidate for election of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, met jailed party chief Lalu Prasad at RIMS on Saturday to seek his blessings.

A day after filing nominations for the September 14 election to the post, Jha went straight to RIMS from Ranchi airport to meet Prasad. Coming out of the state-run hospital, the RJD Rajya Sabha member told reporters that he enquired about health of the party chief and took his blessings.

He refused to speak much, saying its not the place for making political statements. Jha will contest against NDA's nominee Harivansh of the JD(U). Harivansh was the RS deputy chairman till his previous term ended. He has since been re-elected to the Upper House from Bihar. Jha paid a visit to the RJD supremo a little after Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren met him in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

