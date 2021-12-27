RJD VP Shivanand Tiwari gets threat call for quoting Savarkar

RJD VP gets threat call for quoting Savarkar

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Dec 27 2021, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwari on Monday allegedly received a threatening call over his comments on the ideology of RSS leader Veer Savarkar.

The call was received on his mobile phone and the caller used abusive words and language against him.

"The word Hindutva was used for the first time by Savarkar in 1923. He also said that calling cow as mother by a human is not justified. Savarkar had questioned that how could an animal become the mother of humans?" Tiwari pointed out on Sunday.

He further said that the statement of Savarkar is available every where on several platforms.

"I support his statement and strongly believe that the followers of Savarkar cannot apply selective approach. If you are a follower of Savarkar, you should endorse his all ideologies," Tiwari said.

The RJD leader had also made a reference to the Dharma Sansad organised in Haridwar to spread hatred in society.

"Now, a section of people are encouraging hatred in society. The way the caller threatened me was a reflection of hatred he has," Tiwari said.

