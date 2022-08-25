RJD's Chaudhary files nomination for Bihar Speaker post

RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary files nomination for Bihar Assembly Speaker's post

The voting is scheduled to take place on Friday

PTI
Patna,
  • Aug 25 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 15:37 ist
Awadh Bihari Chaudhary of RJD files his nomination. Credit: IANS Photo

Veteran RJD MLA Awadh Bihari Chaudhary on Thursday filed his nomination papers for election to the post of the Bihar assembly speaker.

Chaudhary filed his nomination papers in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and a number of other senior leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

The voting is scheduled to take place on Friday, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said.

The post fell vacant on Wednesday following the resignation of Vijay Kumar Sinha, a BJP leader, against whom members of the ruling alliance had moved a no-confidence motion.

